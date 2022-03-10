IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 230.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP opened at $443.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.04 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.34 and a 200 day moving average of $465.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

