IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $207.22 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

