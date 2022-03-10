IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.