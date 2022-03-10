IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 212 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

