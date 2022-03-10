IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 97 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

