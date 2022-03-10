IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

