IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 618.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $173.19 on Thursday. IMCD has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.75.

IMDZF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on IMCD from €160.00 ($173.91) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMCD from €166.00 ($180.43) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

