Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.61

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and traded as high as $17.20. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 299,208 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

