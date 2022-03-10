Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.44).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB opened at GBX 1,532 ($20.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,361.13 ($17.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,697.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,609.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($21.48) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.34).

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.