Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of PI stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

