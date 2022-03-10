Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 445,285 shares.The stock last traded at $85.63 and had previously closed at $97.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 518.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,141 shares of company stock valued at $15,090,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.