Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 885.6% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IDCBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 101,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,892. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $206.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.