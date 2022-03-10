Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 885.6% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
IDCBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 101,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,892. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $206.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (IDCBY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.