Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on INFI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

INFI stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,550,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,110 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.