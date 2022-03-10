InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
INFU traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 94,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.19.
About InfuSystem
