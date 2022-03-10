InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

INFU traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 94,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.19.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

