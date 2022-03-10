Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sia Abbaszadeh Sells 50,000 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

