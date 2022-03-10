Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INGR. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of INGR opened at $86.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

