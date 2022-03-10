INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of INMB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 115,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,606. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.58. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at about $5,341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 86,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

