Insider Buying: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Director Buys 15,305 Shares of Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AKA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
