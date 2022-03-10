Insider Buying: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Director Buys 15,305 Shares of Stock

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AKA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

