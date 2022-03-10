Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Buys $125,000.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director C James Prieur bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE AMBC opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.
About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
