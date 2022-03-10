Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Buys $125,000.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director C James Prieur bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMBC opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.