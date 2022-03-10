Insider Buying: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Buys 34 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 34 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $579.53 per share, with a total value of $19,704.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $587.73. 1,931,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $591.68 and its 200 day moving average is $558.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

