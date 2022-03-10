Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Buys C$10,500.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Rating) Director Mike Cathro purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,800.81.

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.10.

About Happy Creek Minerals (Get Rating)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property comprising 31 mineral tenures covering approximately 10,350 hectares; and the West Valley property that includes 32 mineral tenures covering approximately 14,957 hectares.

