Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Buys C$10,500.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Rating) Director Mike Cathro purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,537,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,800.81.
Shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.10.
About Happy Creek Minerals (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.