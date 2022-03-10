Insider Buying: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Acquires £32,376.96 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £32,376.96 ($42,422.64).

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £489.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.15. Hunting PLC has a one year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 314.18 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257 ($3.37).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

