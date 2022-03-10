Insider Buying: Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Buys 24,450 Shares of Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA – Get Rating) insider Helen Souness purchased 24,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$29,951.25 ($21,862.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Nearmap (Get Rating)
