Insider Buying: Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Buys £10,018.89 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) insider Adam Hill purchased 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,018.89 ($13,127.48).

Adam Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Hill purchased 5,669 shares of Oncimmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.92 ($12,478.93).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Adam Hill purchased 5,988 shares of Oncimmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.96 ($13,102.67).

ONC stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £95.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.11. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 105.93 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 261.63 ($3.43).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

