Insider Buying: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Director Buys $26,600.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $295.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

