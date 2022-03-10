Insider Buying: Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Buys 11,585 Shares of Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Rating) insider David Schwartz bought 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$21.32 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$247,038.54 ($180,320.10).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schaffer alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$20.30 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,302.00 ($14,818.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03.

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schaffer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaffer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.