Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £101,800 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).
Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,642 ($34.62) on Thursday. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,288.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,609.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.
About Spectris (Get Rating)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.
Recommended Stories
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.