Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £101,800 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,642 ($34.62) on Thursday. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,288.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,609.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69.

Get Spectris alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

SXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.16) to GBX 3,150 ($41.27) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.15) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.39) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($56.34) to GBX 4,100 ($53.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,722 ($48.77).

About Spectris (Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.