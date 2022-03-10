Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO Sells $4,669,676.88 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ABG opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.29.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 721,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

