Insider Selling: CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Major Shareholder Sells 17,586,538 Shares of Stock

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 17,586,538 shares of CorePoint Lodging stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $281,208,742.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

