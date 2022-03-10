Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Sells 51,100 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lance Loeffler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00.

NYSE HAL traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. 865,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,400,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

