Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $272,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $59.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,525,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

