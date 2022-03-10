Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 81,731 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MSI stock opened at $221.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.46. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $273.65.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,713.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,016,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.