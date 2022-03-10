Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CAO Sells 3,790 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $84,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

