Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CAO Sells 3,790 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $84,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.