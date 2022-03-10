Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

