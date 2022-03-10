Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
