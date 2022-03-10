Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Sells 14,688 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PRDO stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

