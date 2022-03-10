Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Sells 14,688 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PRDO stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
