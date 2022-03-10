Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP Sells 71,699 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:X opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 318.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 194,346 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

