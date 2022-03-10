Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $131,524.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRSN opened at $209.59 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day moving average of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.