Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP opened at $99.30 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.29.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

