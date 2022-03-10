International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.65

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 14866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Get International Paper alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.