International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Tower Hill Mines.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:THM remained flat at $$1.06 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,035. The company has a market cap of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.