InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.