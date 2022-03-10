Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 322,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 376,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 191,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

