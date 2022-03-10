Invesco Ltd. Buys 204,032 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 357.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

MFA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

