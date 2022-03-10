Invesco Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

