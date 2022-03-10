Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $264,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE HOV opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $467.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

