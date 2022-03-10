Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.59. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

