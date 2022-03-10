Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,443 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 522,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth about $8,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.15. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

