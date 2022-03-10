Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,652 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,092,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

