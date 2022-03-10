Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rockley Photonics (RKLY)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2022 – Rockley Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Rockley Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Rockley Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rockley Photonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

1/20/2022 – Rockley Photonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $601.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockley Photonics by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 134,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

